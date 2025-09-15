Sean Astin Elected President Of SAG-AFTRA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the principal trade union for actors in film and television, announced the results of a national election that named Sean Astin as President and Michelle Hurd as Secretary-Treasurer.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said: “Now is a time for optimism and creativity. I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organization out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress, and fierce advocacy. I congratulate my running mate, Michelle Hurd, the entire Coalition 2025, and every member across all 25 locals who put themselves forward to serve. I look forward to working with all of you.

I have to thank my wife, Christine, and our daughters, Ali, Elizabeth, and Bella, for their love and support. Finally, I am the first second-generation president of our union. My mother, Patty Duke, modeled for me the awesome responsibility of caring for every member of our union. I’m excited to get to work.”

SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer Michelle Hurd said: “To my fellow SAG-AFTRA members, I am excited to get to work alongside President Astin on behalf of all of us. As secretary-treasurer, I promise to guard and grow our resources and do my best to build a secure foundation that provides support to us all. Our industry is at a transitional moment, and we are facing real challenges, but I am optimistic and ready to fight. It means the world to me to have the trust of my colleagues. I am deeply committed to earning it every single day.”

Astin, the son of the late screen icon Patty Duke, was elected to the leadership role after his predecessor, Fran Drescher, declined to seek another term.

Drescher, who had led SAG-AFTRA since 2021, became the organization’s public face during the high-profile actors’ strike in 2023 and was widely praised by members for her leadership throughout the months-long walkout.

She announced in August that she would not run for a third term and endorsed Astin as her successor.