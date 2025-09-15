The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner Raises $600,000 For The The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project

David Corlew, left, co-founder and president of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, with Nashville business leader Lee Beaman, recipient of this year’s Giving Heart Award. (Photo: Kayla Schoen )

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner returned to Nashville’s City Winery on Sunday night, raising more than $600,000 to support The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) and its programs for America’s veterans.

Founded in 2014 by the late country music legend Charlie Daniels and his longtime manager David Corlew, TCDJHP supports initiatives that help veterans return, rehabilitate, and reintegrate into civilian life.

This year’s gala featured the reunion of Annex Security Team members Kris “Tanto” Paronto, John “Tig” Tiegen, and Mark “Oz” Geis—three veterans of the Battle of Benghazi—who came together for the first time in more than a decade.

Award recipients for 2025 included Nashville businessman Lee Beaman, honored with the Giving Heart Award, which recognizes outstanding dedication to veterans and their families through acts of generosity and long-term commitment.

Debbie McElhinney, founder and CEO of American Military Family, received a Patriot Award for her decades of service on behalf of military veterans and their families.

Additional appearances throughout the evening included TCDJHP co-founder and president David Corlew, General Terry M. “Max” Haston, Mike Carado, and Carolyn Corlew. Hazel Daniels, wife of the late Charlie Daniels, and their son, Charlie Daniels Jr., were also in attendance.

“The Patriot Awards are about more than one night—they’re about continuing Charlie’s mission to fight for the men and women who have fought for us,” said David Corlew, co-founder and president of TCDJHP. “We are honored by the generosity of our supporters and remain committed to ensuring every dollar raised goes directly to programs that provide hope and healing for our veterans.”