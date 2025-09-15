The Pitt And The Studio Lead The 77th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 77th Emmy Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, with Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio and HBO’s hospital drama The Pitt taking top honors.

The Pitt won Best Drama Series, while its star Noah Wyle earned Best Actor in a Drama. Netflix’s Adolescence collected six awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Stephen Graham.

Rogen’s The Studio broke records for the most wins by a comedy in a single season, taking four of its seven nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Rogen.

Presenters included Malin Akerman, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Alexis Bledel, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Bryan Cranston, Alan Cumming, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, Justin Hartley, Jude Law, James Marsden, Young Mazino, Christopher Meloni, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Ray Romano, Sydney Sweeney, Jesse Williams, Bowen Yang, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and many others.

Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill performed Gill’s anthem Go Rest High on That Mountain during the “In Memoriam” segment, while Karen Fairchild, Reba McEntire, and Kimberly Schlapman honored The Golden Girls with a performance of its iconic theme, Thank You for Being a Friend.

This year’s tributes also marked milestone anniversaries: Survivor’s 50th season, the 20th anniversary of Grey’s Anatomy, the 35th anniversary of Law & Order, and the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls.

The ceremony aired live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and was hosted by Nate Bargatze. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment served as executive producers.