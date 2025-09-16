Cameron Whitcomb Signs With The Core Entertainment For Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Core Entertainment announces the signing of acclaimed singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb to its artist management roster. Whitcomb, one of the most exciting new voices in country music, continues to make waves with his deeply personal songwriting, raw performances, and rapidly growing global fan base.

With more than 400M global streams, over 6M monthly Spotify listeners, and 3M+ social media followers, Whitcomb has emerged as one of 2025’s breakout stars. His upcoming debut album, The Hard Way, arriving September 26 via Atlantic Records, is set to further solidify his place as a force in the next generation of country music. Recently named to both Spotify and Amazon Music’s Artists To Watch lists, Whitcomb has built a reputation for blending country storytelling with alt-driven energy, earning praise from outlets like Billboard and ELLE, while selling out shows across North America.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cameron into The Core family,” said Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk, co-founders of The Core Entertainment. “He’s an extraordinary talent whose music reflects both grit and vulnerability, and he’s already connecting with fans on a massive scale. We couldn’t be more excited to support his journey and help him build a career with real longevity.”

For Whitcomb, the partnership marks the next step in a fast-rising career. “I’m so grateful to be joining The Core,” said Whitcomb. “From the moment we met, it felt like family. They understand where I’ve come from, where I want to go, and they’re as passionate as I am about making music that lasts. I can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

Founded in 2019 by Zaruk and Tikhman, The Core Entertainment has quickly established itself as one of the most forward-thinking companies in the music industry. With offices in both Los Angeles and Nashville, The Core represents a diverse roster of boundary-pushing talent including Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Josh Ross, Nickelback, and more. Operating across management, recorded music, and strategic brand ventures, the company’s artist-first philosophy has led to chart-topping hits, sold-out tours, and award recognition around the globe. Through its management division and record label, The Core Records, the team provides artists with the resources, creativity, and support needed to thrive while maintaining their individuality and creative control.