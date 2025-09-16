Hardy Strikes A Catalog Deal With Spirit Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Spirit Music Group announced a new partnership with country artist HARDY that will see the independent music publisher acquire select compositions from the veteran singer-songwriter’s publishing catalog.

Spirit did not specify which of HARDY’s hits were included in the deal, but the agreement also features a songwriting partnership for his future works.

With five ACM Awards and two CMA Awards to his name, HARDY was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. His catalog of hits includes “One Beer” and “Truck Bed,” among others.

“HARDY is a multi-genre force of nature as an artist, a world-class songwriter, and a great human being,” said Frank Rogers, Chief Creative Officer of Spirit Music Group and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Music Nashville. “Spirit could not be more excited to welcome HARDY to the family, and we look forward to helping him build on his already legendary career.”

His latest album, COUNTRY! COUNTRY! is set for release on September 26 via Big Loud.