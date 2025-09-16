Jordan Dempsey Named Head Of Touring At Day After Day Productions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Seth Shomes’ Day After Day Productions announced the promotion of the company’s Director of Touring Jordan Dempsey to the role of Head of Touring.

In his new post, Dempsey will take on oversight of Day After Day’s booking department, including its eight agents and two coordinators.

A New Hampshire native and a graduate of the McCombs School of Business at UT Austin, Dempsey began his career in the mailroom at CAA in 2016 but joined Day After Day in 2022. He was minted as an agent in 2023 and named Director of Touring in February 2024.

During his tenure in the role, bookings have grown significantly, and he’s worked with company founder Seth Shomes to oversee the innovative “An Evening of Icons” Live Nation tour in 2024, which featured The Commodores, The Pointer Sisters, The Spinners, and El DeBarge.

His roster includes The Click Five, whom he signed and subsequently launched their first US tour in 14 years, Billy Ocean, 98 Degrees, Patrice Rushen, The Spinners, The Commodores, and A Charlie Brown Christmas – Live.

“Promoting Jordan to Head of Touring was a no brainer and reflects both his contributions to the agency as well as the respect he’s earned across the industry,” said Shomes. “He’s played a key role in not only signing new talent but also helping iconic artists such as 98 Degrees, The Commodores, Billy Ocean, The Spinners, Patrice Rushen and A Charlie Brown Christmas – Live grow their touring businesses.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of Head of Touring at Day After Day. Working alongside Seth and our incredible team has been extremely rewarding. From day one, Day After Day has fostered a culture of collaboration, creativity, and passionate artist advocacy. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited to help lead the next phase of our evolution,” Dempsey added.