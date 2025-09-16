Kacey Musgraves Extends Her Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has renewed her global publishing deal Warner Chappell Music Nashville.

Musgraves’ announcement of the renewed deal follows the success of her latest album, Deeper Well (2024), which became her fifth consecutive #1 hit on the Billboard Country Chart and propelled her to a Grammy for best country song earlier this year for her hit “The Architect.”

“Warner Chappell has been a wonderful longstanding home for my songs and I’m so grateful for the continuation into a future I’m so excited about,” Musgraves said.

“Kacey has been a valuable part of our Warner Chappell family here in Nashville for a long time, and we’re proud to continue championing her artistry and songs. She joined WCM shortly after I did, and I was fortunate to be a part of her first deal with us. It’s been an honor to watch her career growth over the years, and we’re very excited to see what the future holds for her as she continues to raise the bar as both a songwriter and artist,” added Phil May, General Manager, WCM Nashville.