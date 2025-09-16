Lee Abrams: A Deep Dive into the Music Philosophy of Early XM Satellite Radio

(A bit animated, but an overview of the early XM musical spirit)

The XM Music Playbook: Bootcamp 2000

The following is an extremely abbreviated overview of the Camp. If anything needs further discussion or clarification… ask! It was a four-hour session, so here are some of the key points we focused on.

Stationality

The magic between the songs and on the streets. The key here is AFDI (Actually Fucking Doing It).

Whether you’re all about The Three Stooges on Acid or a cool, intellectual sound, AFDI is critical to truly changing the way we sound between songs. The magic of XM is that every station is distinctly different—brilliant in its own way.

Musicality

WHO YOU ARE MUSICALLY—how to get there and how to maximize your position.

Coming from FM, many of us once fit into one of these groups. At XM, we had to move past them:

Voodoo Types : Charts, graphs, physics… no soul.

Trade Whores : Care more about getting their pic in the trades than the station.

Uninformed (aka Dumb Shits) : Don’t get it.

Software Gods : Scheduling wizards with lifeless stations.

Fake Experts : Forgot how to learn and evolve.

Sheep : Mindless followers.

Industry Prey : Serving the industry instead of listeners.

Corrupt: Adds for trips.

Hacks add records. Programmers program music.

Music is a powerful weapon in our revolution. We had to avoid the pitfalls of oversimplification:

“We’ve got a morning show… tested the library… put up a billboard… we’re cool.”

“Checked the chart, saw what the label is pushing, added it… we’re cool.”

Not quite.

The goal of Bootcamp was to go deeper: to make you Smarter, Cleverer, Empathetic, and equipped with both science and art. That’s the XM Standard of Excellence.

The Mission

Be both:

A Music Manager — the science.

A Music Programmer — the art.

The ultimate goal: MC = Musical Confidence.

Listeners to every XM format must feel confident about the music on their station.

Big Picture

There are intense periods and lulls in music history. Programmers who understand both history and the present are the most dangerous (in a good way).

During intense periods: stations and DJs can be as hip as the artists (Murray the K in ’64, Tom Donohue in ’70, KROQ in ’80).

During lulls: hits are safer, cuter, and less radical. Labels and producers dominate.

The cycle repeats: ’55, ’64, ’70, ’80, ’92, and again in the 2000s.

Musicality by Channel

Each XM channel was like a football player: with a purpose, a position, and a role in the larger system.

Types of XM Musicality:

Song Driven (hit songs)

Artist Familiarity Driven (depth/history on artists)

New Music Driven (define the edge)

Sound Driven (it’s about the sonic atmosphere)

Experimental (Fine Tuning, etc.)

Genre Driven (deep genre coverage, not just hits)

Bottom line: Play the best of your genre. Don’t play shit. Play killers. Rotate intelligently. Don’t hide hits—hits are your friend.