Legendary Actor And Director, Robert Redford Dies At 89; Hollywood Reacts

SUNDANCE, UT (CelebrityAccess) – Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Institute and Film Festival, passed away Tuesday (September 16), at his home in Sundance, Utah. He was 89. The chief executive of Rogers & Cowan PMK, Cindi Berger, confirmed his death, noting that Redford passed away “peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.” No cause of death has been disclosed.

Over a career spanning six decades, Redford became one of Hollywood’s most enduring figures, starring in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men. His directorial debut, Ordinary People, won four Academy Awards in 1980, including Best Picture and Best Director.

In 1981, Redford launched the Sundance Institute and later the Sundance Film Festival, now the most influential showcase for independent cinema. Filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Chloé Zhao credit Sundance with jumpstarting their careers.

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. in Santa Monica, California, in 1936, he grew up in Van Nuys and turned to acting after studying art. He was known for his leading-man looks, but even more for the thoughtful, often politically charged stories he chose to tell.

Tributes poured in from across the film industry Tuesday, with many calling Redford not just a movie star, but a visionary who reshaped the landscape of American cinema.

Meryl Streep, who starred alongside Redford in Out of Africa, remembered him as a “visionary in every sense of the word.” She praised his ability to bring both artistry and humanity to the screen, adding, “He made everyone feel like a star, even when they weren’t.”

Ron Howard, director and actor, “RIP & thank you Robert Redford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger.”

Colman Domingo, actor, “With love and admiration. thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P.”

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm and longtime Hollywood producer, commented, “Robert Redford not only set the standard for great acting and direction, but his work to build platforms like Sundance forever changed the way films are made and seen in this world.”

Stephen King, author, “Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”

Sundance Institute, which Redford founded in 1981, issued a statement saying: “Robert Redford was a visionary artist, a mentor to countless filmmakers, and a relentless advocate for independent voices. His influence on cinema and our culture cannot be overstated.”

Piers Morgan, host, “RIP Robert Redford, 89. One of the all-time great movie stars. A true Hollywood legend who starred in so many of my favorite films: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, The Way We Were, All the President’s Men. What a career, what an actor, what a sad loss.”

Redford’s legacy also includes decades of environmental activism. He was a fierce advocate for conservation, helping raise awareness for issues ranging from land preservation to climate change. His commitment to giving back extended beyond filmmaking, with much of his energy dedicated to causes that aimed to protect the planet and promote cultural sustainability.

Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and two daughters, Shauna and Amy. He had four children with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen. Two sons, Scott and James, predeceased him. The family has requested privacy during this time but indicated that a public memorial service will be planned in the coming months at the Sundance Institute.

RIP.