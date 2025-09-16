OVG Named As The Exclusive Hospitality Partner At Milwaukee’s Marcus Performing Arts Center

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced a new partnership with the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) to become the venue’s exclusive premium hospitality partner.

Beginning September 30, OVG Hospitality will take on management of all food and beverage services at MPAC, including the venue’s array of bars and food kiosks during both private events and public performances.

As part of the partnership, OVG will expand concession offerings and bring a fully cashless experience to the performing arts center.

The first production to debut the new hospitality program will be MRS. DOUBTFIRE, opening on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2025/26 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season. To mark the occasion, guests will be able to enjoy a custom Doubtfire! cocktail which combines Casamigos jalapeno tequila, agave and guava sour, with ginger beer.

“At the Marcus Performing Arts Center, our goal is to create extraordinary experiences for our guests,” said Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “By combining OVG Hospitality’s expertise with our commitment to our community and the arts, we’re elevating every aspect of the guest experience, reinforcing MPAC’s role as a premier destination for the arts.”

“Working with a venue as iconic as the Marcus Performing Arts Center gives us the opportunity to do what we do best – bring local flavor to life in a way that complements the performances on stage,” said Ken Gaber, President, OVG Hospitality. “Having spent several years working in hospitality in Milwaukee, I know firsthand how much pride this city takes in its food and its culinary talent, and that is reflected in our approach to enhancing the guest experience.”