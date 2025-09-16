Panels Revealed For Beatport Connect LA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Beatport, the world’s largest music store for DJs, has announced it’s full programing and panel details for Beatport Connect LA. Taking place Friday, September 26, 2025, at W Hollywood, Los Angeles as part of the global Beatport Connect series, the conference will feature leading voices from across music, culture, and industry.
Confirmed panel topics and their participants are as follows:
THE PANELS
The Future of the Electronic Music Industry
A deep dive into the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping electronic music globally.
Stephen Satterthwaite — Managing Partner at Red Light Management
Taryn Haight — VP Business Development, Electronic, Wasserman
Shanon Herber — Director of Studio Operations at Living Room
Behind the Scenes with Francis Mercier and Team
Join Francis, his creative director/tour manager, agent and operations manager, to uncover what it really takes to break an artist in today’s landscape.
Francis Mercier — DJ/Producer/Label Owner
Oscar Suzanne — Creative Director & Tour Manager
Andrew Kelsey — CEO of Liaison Artists
Beatriz Rodriguez — Operations Manager at Three Six Zero
Katie Bain — Director of Billboard Dance
AI & Creativity
How AI is transforming production, songwriting, mastering, and remixing and what it means for artistic ownership, ethics, and the future of creativity.
Josh Love — Partner at Reed Smith LLP
Rebuke — DJ/Producer
Paul McCabe — Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation, Roland
Jessica Wilson — COO / Co-founder Seven20
Breaking Through in The Attention Economy
How artists are navigating TikTok, short-form video, and fan-driven storytelling while staying authentic in an age of algorithms, constant content, and fleeting trends.
Moody Jones — President at Dirtybird
Max Weinberg — VP, Marketing at Interscope Capitol Records Group
Sara Hartzell — Artist + Events Publicist Infamous PR
Dillon Francis — DJ/Producer
Rachel Brodsky — Music & Culture Journalist
Artist Focus with Sofi Tukker
An in-depth look at the journey, challenges and creative milestones that have shaped their career from early beginnings to breaking through.
Sofi Tukker — DJ/Producer
Nicholas Douglas — Creative Director/Founder Notion Magazine
Nightlife, Identity & Safe Spaces
Spaces that empower identity, the role of queer artists/DJs, challenges and triumphs in nightlife, gentrification, and safe space erosion.
DJ Minx — DJ, House Your Life / Women on Wax
Gregory Alexander — Founder at A Club Called Rhonda
Brian De Los Santos — Journalist
Josh Peace — DJ
Saturn Risin9 — DJ / Musician / Artist
From Streams to Stages
How Digital Platforms, Live Events, and Label Strategy Are Reimagining Fan Engagement.
Kira Karlstrom — Head of Twitch Music Label Relations
Matt Black — CEO at Circa
Joe Wiseman — Head of Insomniac Music Group
Rachel Narozniak — Independent Music Journalist
Beyond Burnout
How Artists Stay Grounded in a Fast-Moving Industry.
Claire Wright — CEO/Founder, BUDDY
Kelly Lee Owens — Artist
MCR-T — DJ
Sandra Song — Editorial Director, VEXT Magazine
Tickets for Beatport Connect L.A. are on sale now, with 50% of all ticket sales benefitting MusiCares. The LA installment follows the success of previous Beatport Connect events in New York, Johannesburg, Melbourne, Tokyo, and Mexico City, reinforcing Beatport’s commitment to championing local electronic music scenes globally.