Panels Revealed For Beatport Connect LA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Beatport, the world’s largest music store for DJs, has announced it’s full programing and panel details for Beatport Connect LA. Taking place Friday, September 26, 2025, at W Hollywood, Los Angeles as part of the global Beatport Connect series, the conference will feature leading voices from across music, culture, and industry.

Confirmed panel topics and their participants are as follows:

THE PANELS

The Future of the Electronic Music Industry

A deep dive into the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping electronic music globally.

Stephen Satterthwaite — Managing Partner at Red Light Management

Taryn Haight — VP Business Development, Electronic, Wasserman

Shanon Herber — Director of Studio Operations at Living Room

Behind the Scenes with Francis Mercier and Team

Join Francis, his creative director/tour manager, agent and operations manager, to uncover what it really takes to break an artist in today’s landscape.

Francis Mercier — DJ/Producer/Label Owner

Oscar Suzanne — Creative Director & Tour Manager

Andrew Kelsey — CEO of Liaison Artists

Beatriz Rodriguez — Operations Manager at Three Six Zero

Katie Bain — Director of Billboard Dance

AI & Creativity

How AI is transforming production, songwriting, mastering, and remixing and what it means for artistic ownership, ethics, and the future of creativity.

Josh Love — Partner at Reed Smith LLP

Rebuke — DJ/Producer

Paul McCabe — Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation, Roland

Jessica Wilson — COO / Co-founder Seven20

Breaking Through in The Attention Economy

How artists are navigating TikTok, short-form video, and fan-driven storytelling while staying authentic in an age of algorithms, constant content, and fleeting trends.

Moody Jones — President at Dirtybird

Max Weinberg — VP, Marketing at Interscope Capitol Records Group

Sara Hartzell — Artist + Events Publicist Infamous PR

Dillon Francis — DJ/Producer

Rachel Brodsky — Music & Culture Journalist

Artist Focus with Sofi Tukker

An in-depth look at the journey, challenges and creative milestones that have shaped their career from early beginnings to breaking through.

Sofi Tukker — DJ/Producer

Nicholas Douglas — Creative Director/Founder Notion Magazine

Nightlife, Identity & Safe Spaces

Spaces that empower identity, the role of queer artists/DJs, challenges and triumphs in nightlife, gentrification, and safe space erosion.

DJ Minx — DJ, House Your Life / Women on Wax

Gregory Alexander — Founder at A Club Called Rhonda

Brian De Los Santos — Journalist

Josh Peace — DJ

Saturn Risin9 — DJ / Musician / Artist

From Streams to Stages

How Digital Platforms, Live Events, and Label Strategy Are Reimagining Fan Engagement.

Kira Karlstrom — Head of Twitch Music Label Relations

Matt Black — CEO at Circa

Joe Wiseman — Head of Insomniac Music Group

Rachel Narozniak — Independent Music Journalist

Beyond Burnout

How Artists Stay Grounded in a Fast-Moving Industry.

Claire Wright — CEO/Founder, BUDDY

Kelly Lee Owens — Artist

MCR-T — DJ

Sandra Song — Editorial Director, VEXT Magazine

Tickets for Beatport Connect L.A. are on sale now, with 50% of all ticket sales benefitting MusiCares. The LA installment follows the success of previous Beatport Connect events in New York, Johannesburg, Melbourne, Tokyo, and Mexico City, reinforcing Beatport’s commitment to championing local electronic music scenes globally.