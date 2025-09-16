Pledis Apologizes After Fans Injured By Pyrotechnics Display At Sevent

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Pledis Entertainment, the company behind the popular K-pop group Seventeen, issued an apology after multiple fans were injured by pyrotechnics during the band’s performance in Seoul on Saturday.

Seventeen was performing at Seoul’s Incheon Asiad Main Stadium when pyrotechnics launched sparks into the crowd near the end of the show.

According to the Korea Herald, several fans were injured and treated onsite at the stadium. In a statement, Pledis pledged to cover additional follow-up medical costs related to the incident and apologized, noting that defective products were to blame.

“Some of the special-effects fireworks used in the final section of the performance fell unexpectedly toward the audience area,” Pledis Entertainment said in a statement shared on the fan platform Weverse on Sunday.

The company also pledged to remove any other defective products from future shows and conduct additional safety inspections.

The Seoul concert marked the kickoff of Seventeen’s latest world tour, which continues at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on September 27 and 28 before heading to the U.S. in October.