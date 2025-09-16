Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber And Karol G Lead The Lineup For Coachella 2026

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Goldenvoice has revealed the dates and the lineup for the 2026 edition of Coachella, which lands at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California across two weekends on April 10 – 12 and April 17 – 19, 2026.

Headliners announced for 2026 include Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Anyma, The XX, The Strokes, Young Thug, Big Bang, and more.

The bill for 2026 also featurs the likes of Teddy Swims, SOMBR, Addison Rae, Kaskade, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Ethel Cain, Disclosure, Katseye and FKA Twigs, among others.

Along with the lineup, Goldenvoice announced new camping options for 2026, including space for large groups (10+) to camp together and flexible camping options like Ready-Set and La Campana tent camping will once again make their return in April.

Additionally, Google’s video on demand streaming service YouTube has once again been selected as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the official YouTube channel, covering a range of performances along with backstage access and more.

Fans can register for access to passes at coachella.com ahead of the on sale on Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. 2024/2025 attendees and purchasers get early access starting Thursday, September 18 at 11am PT.