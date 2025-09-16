Sonali Mehta Named Director of Music at NPR

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — National Public Radio (NPR) announced the appointment of Sonali Mehta as Executive Director of NPR Music.

A seasoned music industry professional, Mehta began her career at YouTube, where she supported music releases and collaborated with more than 800 artists on the platform. During her tenure at the video streaming platform, she helped to launch internal programs and assisted in forming multi-million dollar partnerships,

She later joined Arista Records as part of the label’s digital marketing team and executed over 50 global campaigns to promote artist discovery. Most recently, she has served as the Chief of Staff at ADA, part of Warner Music Group.

“I’m thrilled to join the incomparable NPR Music team,” said Mehta. “NPR’s music properties, and the people behind them, serve as a masterclass in moving culture and breaking artists. As a fan of platforms like Tiny Desk, I am so excited to be in the room where it happens. As a person working in the music industry, I feel lucky to have the opportunity to support the programs that have catapulted the careers of so many deserving artists. And as a new hire at NPR, I am eager to learn from such a dedicated, innovative, and passionate team. I very much look forward to supporting the growth of these beloved, culture-defining franchises.”

Mehta, who is based in Washington D.C. will officially begin her new role at the broadcaster on September 22nd.