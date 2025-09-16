Space Colonel Announces Merger with Elliptic Artist Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Space Colonel, the Nashville-based artist management and publishing company, has announced a merger with Elliptic Artist Management and its founder, manager Brian Ross. As part of the merger, Ross will come on as a senior manager and partner of Space Colonel’s management division, bringing along his roster of artists including: Thievery Corporation, Blackalicious, Paul McDonald, City of the Sun, Alicia Blue, and GARZA.

The move expands Space Colonel’s reach across multiple genres, while reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing independent management companies in Nashville. With a roster that already includes Shooter Jennings, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, The Lone Bellow, Nikki Lane, and Benjamin Tod – the addition of Ross’ roster strengthens the company’s presence across Americana, folk, electronic, and alternative music.

Ross says: “I could not be more pleased to be joining this excellent team of managers and more, who all happen to be exceptionally smart and pretty cool too. I’m excited for the possibilities and for where things are headed for the future.”

Ross brings to Space Colonel over three decades of experience in the music industry, both as a successful music supervisor for feature films and an artist manager. His track record spans multiple genres and international markets, and his expertise further strengthens Space Colonel’s leadership team. The addition of Ross not only expands the company’s capabilities, but deepens its ability to support a diverse roster of artists on a worldwide scale.