State Of Independent Live Music In A Single Infographic

(HYPEBOT) – Independently produced live music has a major impact on local and regional economies, but independent live music venues are struggling. This infographic offers an overview of the state of independent live music and events in the U.S.

NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) announced the results of the comprehensive The State Of Live survey at its June conference in Milwaukee.

It showed that the independent live sector generated $153.1 billion in total economic output and paid $51.7 billion in wages and benefits in 2024. But a whopping 64% of independent U.S. stages in 2024 were not profitable.

State Of Independent Live Music in U.S.

