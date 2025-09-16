Trump Extends Deadline for ByteDance to Divest TikTok’s U.S. Operations Amid Reports Of A Deal

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the deadline for Chinese technology company ByteDance to divest its U.S. business operations, as negotiations with an investor consortium continue.

The extension, issued via executive order, instructs the Department of Justice to “take no action to enforce the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” until December 16, 2025.

The news follows public comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who announced on Monday that a “framework deal” had been reached involving TikTok.

An investor consortium led by technology giant Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake has reportedly been in talks to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations from ByteDance amid concerns that the Chinese government could access Americans’ private data through the app.

ByteDance has maintained that U.S. customer data is stored in the United States, primarily on Oracle cloud services, and is not shared with the Chinese government. However, outside observers have expressed skepticism about these claims, citing the significant influence the Chinese government exerts over companies operating within its borders.

“Yes, it’s very much a realistic concern. For instance, basic information such as the locations of users of the app can be used by foreign actors to determine whether someone works in a facility that may be of interest, such as a military or other government facility. But manufacturing, high tech, food production, educational institutions, and many other facilities are also of interest. For instance, the Chinese government was accused of a data breach of a Marriott Hotel customer database, allegedly to find out who had been staying there,” Anton Dahbura, executive director of the Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute, told The Hub in a 2022 interview.

Sources told Reuters that the deal for the acquisition of TikTok’s U.S. operations is expected to close within the next 45 days.