Andrea Bocelli Leads Grace For The World, A Massive Free Concert In St. Peter’s Square

ROME (CelebrityAccess) — Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli co-directed and performed at a unique free concert held in St. Peter’s Square in the heart of Vatican City in Rome.

Bocelli’s Grace for the World free concert—a celebration of music and human connection—took place on September 13 and made history as the first musical event of its kind staged in the iconic St. Peter’s Square.

For the show, Bocelli was joined by artists such as Pharrell Williams with Voices of Fire, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and Karol G, among others, performing in front of tens of thousands of fans, with estimates putting the crowd at at least 80,000.

In addition to music, the event showcased leaders from the cultural, diplomatic, and sports worlds, and was accompanied by an aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, inspired by the Sistine Chapel’s artistry.

The concert followed a performance by Bocelli and his son Matteo for Pope Leo XIV a few days earlier, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Laudato Si’ Village in Castel Gandolfo.