Dave Ayers Named EVP Of A&R At Peermusic

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publishing and neighboring rights company Peermusic has announced the appointment of Dave Ayers as Executive Vice President, A&R.

In his new role, Ayers will lead Peermusic’s New York–based East Coast contemporary creative team while helping to guide the overall creative strategy for the company’s roster of artists, songwriters, and producers.

With more than 40 years in the industry, Ayers has held a variety of roles, including manager, music publisher, and label A&R executive. His résumé includes senior positions at Capitol Records and Chrysalis Records, before he co-founded Big Deal Music Publishing. In 2020, he was named Executive Vice President at Hipgnosis Songs.

“Dave’s passion for finding, developing, and nurturing talent is legendary. His deep experience, creative vision, and commitment to independent publishing make him a perfect fit for our team. I know our current writers and future signings will greatly benefit from working with him,” said Jamie Cerreta, President & COO of Peermusic.

Cerreta added: “I am so pleased to have Dave join us here at Peermusic. Dave and I have shared a long history together, and I’m so proud to carry on working with him. He is an extraordinary A&R executive who brings exceptional taste and a unique ability to build careers time and time again. His deep devotion to his writers makes him a perfect match for what Peermusic stands for and what we want to continue to foster.”

“I’m grateful and excited to be able to do what I do in a place that’s set a standard of bravery and excellence for nearly 100 years. It’s all about finding and supporting truly special people—singular, tireless, and dedicated to creating work that connects and lasts,” said Dave Ayers.