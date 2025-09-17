Gillham Chief Operating Officer Of Concord Label Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent multi-faceted music company Concord announced the promotion of longtime senior executive Fred Gillham to the newly created post of Chief Operating Officer, Concord Label Group.

In his new role, Gillham will be based in Los Angeles and take responsibility for Concord’s label services team, reporting directly to Tom Becci, Chief Executive of Concord Label Group.

Gillham’s team coordinates across Concord’s portfolio of labels, including Concord Records, Easy Eye Sound, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings, PULSE Records, Rounder Records, Concord Theatricals Recordings, Craft Recordings, and the KIDZ BOP brand.

He first joined Concord in 2019 as Managing Director of the UK, where he oversaw the opening of the label group’s first London office. Prior to Concord, Gillham spent more than a decade at Universal Music Group, where he served as VP International.

“Fred has the uncommon ability to understand and anticipate the needs of the artists he serves and develop the necessary plans and systems to help them achieve their goals. This ability, combined with his talent for building great teams, makes him perfectly suited for this new role,” said Tom Becci, Chief Executive of Concord Label Group.

“It’s been an incredible journey since joining Concord in 2019. We have successfully proved the concept of our global approach to marketing, and I’m excited to push that even further in this new role. Our setup and approach are totally unique in the market, and the mission is to use that to be even more competitive—both in scaling up our frontline business and continuing to develop our already best-in-class approach to catalogue marketing. I must thank Tom for this incredible opportunity. I’m very excited about the future of Concord Label Group,” Gillham added.