Legends Global Acquires Owners Rep Firm Nations Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The newly united Legends Global announced the acquisition of Nations Group, a prominent owner’s representation firm specializing in athletic capital facility projects across professional sports, universities, municipalities, museums, and sports leagues.

As part of the merger, Legends Global named Nations Group Founder and President Chris Nations as president of owner’s representation, while Paula Portz will remain chief operating officer of owner’s representation.

Following the acquisition, Nations Group will continue operating under its existing name, Legends Global said.

Founded in 2008, Nations Group focuses on project development, construction management, and financing for collegiate, professional, municipal, and commercial markets.

The company’s recent successes include Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium, the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium, and the University of South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium, as well as ongoing projects for Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium, Penn State University’s Beaver Stadium, the University of Connecticut’s Gampel Pavilion, Louisiana State University’s new arena, and the New Augusta Arena in Augusta, Georgia, among others.

“With Chris and his team joining Legends Global, we’re solidifying our position in the fast-changing world of venue development,” said Chad Estis, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Legends Global. “Nations Group has been instrumental in shaping some of the country’s most iconic college football stadiums and has established a strong reputation built on trust, transparency, and collaboration. By combining our strengths, we’re poised to help redefine the next generation of sports and entertainment venues.”

“Joining Legends Global is a significant step forward in expanding our impact across the industry,” said Nations. “As one team, our combined resources, expertise, and experience will allow us to better deliver for our current and future partners. We will continue to do things differently, fully aligning with our partners’ goals to deliver outstanding results that foster long-term success.”