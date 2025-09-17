Orlando Kallen Named Artist of the Year For The 2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian singer-songwriter and producer Orlando Kallen has been named Artist of the Year for the 2025 edition of the Unsigned Only Music Awards.

Selected from thousands of entries submitted from over 100 countries, winners were chosen by a panel of judges that included industry professionals, acclaimed artists, journalists, and more.

As Artist of the Year, Kallen will receive a cash prize of $20,000 USD.

“We are thrilled to name Orlando Kallen as this year’s Artist of the Year,” said Candace Avery and Jim Morgan, co-founders of the Unsigned Only Music Awards. “His distinctive voice and commanding presence set him apart. He signals the arrival of a major new talent — and he represents exactly the kind of artist that Unsigned Only was created to spotlight.”

“I’m so honored to be acknowledged by the Unsigned Only Music Awards,” said Kallen. “As an independent artist trying to make it in this crazy industry, I’m so grateful for this opportunity to be seen and heard. This award truly means the world to me and has inspired me to keep going and keep creating.”

In addition to Kallen, winners were named in 23 categories including Best Rock Artist, Best Country Artist, Best Blues Artist, and more.

For a full list of 2025 winners, visit: https://www.unsignedonly.com/winners

Judging Panel

Recording Artists: Aimee Mann; LeAnn Rimes; Robert Smith (The Cure); Jill Scott; Arty; Rodney Atkins; Sanctus Real; I Am They; Ruthie Foster; Chris Culos (O.A.R.); Janiva Magness; Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon); The Devil Makes Three; Russ Landau; Chaerin Kim; Masa Takumi; and Lucy Kalantari.

Industry Professionals: Anthony DeCurtis (Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone); Michael J. West (Reviews Editor, DownBeat); Jason Lipshutz (Music Editor, Billboard); Kevin McNeese (President, NewReleaseToday); Damon Stewart (CEO, IGA Talent Mgmt & Consulting); James Whitting (Partner, Paradigm Talent Agency); Carys Anderson (Staff Writer, The Austin Chronicle); John Dibiase (President, Jesus Freak Hideout); Angel Romero (Founder/Sr. Editor, World Music Central); Cy White (Music Journalist); Art Tipaldi (Editor, Blues Music Magazine); Paul Riario (Tech Editor, Guitar World); James Kempner (Owner, JMK Connections); Jennifer Taunton (Music Supervisor, Level Two Music); Mark Garfield (Co-Director, Pop-Up Music UK Ltd.); Brinson Strickland (President, Collective Artist Management); Debra Delshad (Sr. Director, Synchronization and Licensing, Angry Mob Music); Brandon Chitwood (Founder/Writer, The EDM Scholar); Tony Gervino (Exec. VP/Editor-In-Chief, Tidal); Nikita Konkin (Artist Manager); Roy Hamilton III (Management Team, The Singer’s Company); Claire Green (President, Parents Choice Foundation); and David Silbaugh (Talent Buyer, Summerfest).

