Phish To Return To Madison Square Garden for Their Annual New Year’s Run

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced plans to return to New York City this winter for their annual run at Madison Square Garden, with dates set from Sunday, December 28, through Wednesday, December 31.

The band’s annual MSG stand has become a New Year’s tradition for Phish fans, and the 2025 edition will bring the total number of Phish shows at the iconic venue to 91.

Along with their newly announced New Year’s Eve run, Phish is currently on the road in North America with their late-summer tour, having just wrapped two nights at Birmingham, AL’s Coca-Cola Amphitheater, as well as a rousing headlining set at Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

Upcoming performances include Hampton, VA’s Hampton Coliseum on September 19–21 for a three-show run — Phish’s first performances at the historic venue since 2018.

Additionally, Phish will return to southern Mexico early next year for the 9th annual Phish: Riviera Maya destination event. Set for January 28–31, 2026, Phish: Riviera Maya will feature four all-inclusive nights of Phish and friends on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline.