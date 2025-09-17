Tammy Hurt Joins Marathon Live’s Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Marathon Live, the independent venue management and concert promotion company announced the appointment of veteran music executive Tammy Hurt to its board of directors.

“I could not be more honored to welcome Tammy to our prestigious board of directors. We value her decades of experience and perspective on the state of the music industry to help shape Marathon Live’s future,” added Mark Dinerstein, CEO of Marathon Live.

A veteran of the entertainment world with more than 25 years of relevant experience, Hurt serves as Head of Music Strategy for Star Forest, an animated virtual band distributed by Sony Music Entertainment UK’s Magic Star division, overseeing the brand across music, animation, gaming, and live experiences.

She is also a longtime member of the Recording Academy and a former Chair of its Board of Trustees (2021–2025).

In addition, she is the founder of Placement Music, a boutique entertainment firm specializing in custom music, licensing and scoring; Outsource Events, a corporate event-planning firm; and Georgia Music Partners, a private/public partnership aimed at advancing the interests of musicians from the Peach State.

“I’m thrilled to join the board of Marathon Live and contribute to its legacy as a vibrant hub for live music. It’s an honor to help shape its future and champion the artists, fans, and community that make it extraordinary,” says Tammy Hurt