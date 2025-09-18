BMG Acquires Jason Aldean’s Recorded Music Catalog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has acquired the recorded music catalog of the country music singer-songwriter Jason Aldean.

The agreement, which BMG describes as the largest catalog acquisition in its history, also includes interests in the recorded catalogs and publishing rights of a music collection from a cross-section of 23 artists and songwriters, with the entire acquisition encompassing 1,000+ songs across multiple genres.

The acquisition includes nine studio albums from Aldean, including his Platinum-certified self-titled debut in 2005 up through his 2019 chart-topping album “9”. BMG’s BBR Music Group imprint Broken Bow Records will continue to release his two most recent albums, 2022’s Macon, Georgia and 2023’s Highway Desperado.

“BBR Music Group and BMG have always shown a real commitment to my music and a belief in me as an artist. Knowing all of my music is in the hands of my long-time label team makes this a full-circle moment, and I’m proud to have my songs continue their journey with them through this next chapter,” stated Jason Aldean.

“This landmark deal sets a new level of catalog acquisitions at BMG, while underscoring our commitment to the music and the discipline of our approach. By bringing together the iconic catalog of Jason Aldean, we are strengthening our footprint in Country music while expanding across genres and deepening our investment in the U.S. – the world’s largest music market. This move highlights our ability to maximize the value of music rights and represents a powerful step in BMG’s strategy to be the most effective, artist-first music company in the world,” added Thomas Coesfeld, BMG CEO.

Previously, in February 2022, Spirit Music Group had purchased 90% of Aldean’s recorded catalog in a deal reported to exceed $100 million.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed but Digital Music News estimated the value of the transacation at around $250 million. Aldean previously sold a 90% stake in the catalog to the private equity-backed Spirit Music Group in 2022.