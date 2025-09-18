Body Found In D4vd’s Car Identified As Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Authorities in Los Angeles have identified the decomposed and dismembered body of a woman allegedly found in an impounded Tesla belonging to singer D4vd.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the victim, identified through forensic analysis, was 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, a California resident who was reported missing in April. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but the case has been ruled a homicide.

Police told the Times that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been cooperating with investigators. However, the 20-year-old singer and his representatives did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The body was discovered in a Los Angeles tow yard on September 8 after workers reported a suspicious odor coming from the impounded Tesla. Officers found the corpse in the vehicle’s front trunk, decomposed, dismembered, and wrapped in a plastic bag, according to the Times.

Law enforcement officials are seeking to trace Rivas’s movements in the days leading up to her death and have executed a search of a residence where Burke was living in Los Angeles, ABC News reported.

Burke has been on a national tour promoting his latest album since early August and is scheduled to conclude the U.S. leg at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday before heading to Europe later this year.