Country Radio Broadcasters Announce 2025-2026 Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) have completed their elections for the organization’s 2025-2026 Board of Directors. The Board features distinguished industry professionals who ensure the success of Country Radio Seminar.

Returning to CRB Officer positions are Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media) as President, and John Shomby (Country’s Radio Coach) as Vice President. Matt Sunshine (The Center For Sales Strategy) has been elected as Secretary, succeeding longtime Secretary Beverlee Brannigan (Beverlee Brannigan LLC Creative Coaching).

Board members re-elected for a third term include RJ Meacham (Curb Records), Brent Michaels (KUZZ/Bakersfield), Joel Raab (Joel Raab Country Radio & Media), John Shomby (Country’s Radio Coach), and Matt Sunshine (The Center For Sales Strategy).

Those newly elected to a three-year term include Ashley Layfield (WFUS/Tampa), Jordan Pettit (Grand Ole Opry), and Stacy Waugh (Big Loud).

Members appointed to a one-year term include Emily Cohen Belote (Amazon Music), Tim Foisset (Spotify), Damon Moberly (MCA), and Greg Strassell (Hubbard Radio).

Continuing their terms on this year’s Board include Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media), Beverlee Brannigan (Beverlee Brannigan LLC Creative Coaching), Chuck Aly (Country Aircheck), Justin Chase (Beasley), George Couri (Triple 8 Management), Mike Harris (MCA), Gator Harrison (iHeartCountry), Debra Herman (Apple), Steve Hodges (Hodges Entertainment), Clay Hunnicutt (Merch Traffic), Kenny Jay (Albright, O’Malley, Brenner), Jennifer Johnson (Riser House), Jon Loba (BMG), Mike McVay (McVay Media), Rod Phillips (iHeart Country), Tim Roberts (Audacy), Allison Warren (Cumulus), and Kristen Williams (WMN).

CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson shared, “It’s a privilege to serve alongside this remarkable group of Country leaders. I’m deeply grateful for their time, talent, and heart. Congratulations to our new board members—and a sincere thank you to those who’ve served for years. CRS thrives because of the dedication and passion this board brings to the format and the future.”