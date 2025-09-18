Disco Neil Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Kobalt

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Kobalt, the independent music publisher, has announced the signing of Disco Neil to a global publishing deal.

Disco Neil, along with Silent Addy, forms the production duo Bashment Sound. The pair helped produce MOLIY’s “Shake It To The Max” as well as several popular remixes of the track.

“Neil and his creative partner in Bashment Sound have created the song of the summer with ‘Shake It To The Max,’” said Kate Loesch, Senior Director of Creative at Kobalt. “We’re excited to welcome him into the Kobalt family and look forward to the world hearing what else he has in store.”

A Miami native who draws on his Caribbean roots, Disco Neil has built a reputation for his studio expertise across both underground and mainstream music.

“I’m excited for this new chapter with one of the world’s leading independent publishers. Time to get to work—more good music on the way. Happy to be part of the Kobalt family,” Neil said.

Disco Neil is managed by the Miami-based Super Music Group.