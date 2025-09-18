Heavy Metal Meets the High Seas: ShipRocked 2026 Announces Stowaways All Star Band

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — ASK4 Entertainment has announced the addition of the Stowaways All Star Band, along with half a dozen other acts, to the 2026 edition of the ShipRocked high seas rock festival.

The Stowaways’ 2026 lineup includes Eric Vanlerberghe and Dylan Bowman (I Prevail), Charlie Scene, Funny Man, and J-Dog (Hollywood Undead), and Rick Armellino (Ice Nine Kills), as well as Andy Wood (Andy Wood Trio), Matt Wantland (10 Years), Johnny Hetherington (Art of Dying), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Doc Coyle (former Bad Wolves), Brandon Ellis (Black Dahlia Murder), Matt James (Blacktop Mojo), Bumblefoot, Chad Nicefield (Chad Nicefield Trio), Kiarely Castillo and Kristen Sturgis (Conquer Divide), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Leanne Bowes (Demi Levato), Diamante, Amanda Lyberg (Eva Under Fire), Tom Hane (former In This Moment), Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap), Robb Rivera (Nonpoint), Marcos Curiel and Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.), Moriah Formica (Plush), Bobby Amaru (Saliva), Shaun Smith (Shaun Smith Trio), Jackson Foster (Silly Goose), Tavis Stanley (Saint Asonia), and Joey Varela (VRSTY).

Additional performers joining the festival include Emi Grace, Fox Lake, GANG!, Kemikalfire (Arejay Hale & Taylor Carroll), LYLVC, and The Pretty Wild.

In addition to music, the festival will feature ShipRocked Beach Wars, a blackjack tournament, a dodgeball tournament, live band karaoke, game shows, singles mixers, trivia contests, and morning yoga.

The 2026 high seas festival will follow a Greek Myth theme and will sail aboard Carnival Horizon from Miami to Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key – Carnival’s newly opened private cruise port on Grand Bahama – and Nassau, Bahamas, from January 25–31, 2026.

“Hey, Zeus is great, and Hades runs a hell of an underworld, but let’s be honest – the real heavy metal thunder that changed music forever came from Black Sabbath, and the true Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. The Stowaways will be paying tribute to Ozzy this year, and I can’t wait for ShipRockers to hear their epic 43-minute version of ‘War Pigs’ that they have planned,” says ShipRocked cruise director Cookie. “The best part is, they’re finally giving me a bass solo!”