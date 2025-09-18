Ian Holder And Tariq Stewart Named Senior VP’s Of A&R At Capitol Records

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Records has named two highly respected creative executives – Ian Holder and Tariq Stewart – Senior Vice Presidents of A&R at the label. The two executives will lead Capitol’s Urban A&R team, signing and developing talent on the company’s growing roster of artists.

“Ian and Tariq have both had remarkably successful careers identifying and developing career artists,” said Lillia Parsa, President of Capitol Music Group. “As we continue to build the team at Capitol, Ian and Tariq will play crucial roles in shaping the label’s culture through the artists we sign. We’re thrilled to have both of them in these important roles at Capitol.”

Holder comes to Capitol after an eight-year tenure at Sony Music Publishing, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Creative. While at Sony, he signed and oversaw the writing careers of Lil Mabu, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Pusha T, A$AP Ferg, Felisha King (Justin Bieber “Peaches”), AXL Beats (Drake, Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg), LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion), Buddah Bless This Beat (Migos, Chris Brown, Youngboy Never Broke Again), and Ronny J (Juice Wrld, Kanye West, Lil Pump, XXXtentacion), Tate Kobang (Nicki Minaj), Spades Saratoga (Cardi B, GloRilla), BNYX (Drake, Travis Scott, Yeat, Youngboy Never Broke Again), amongst many others.

He began his career in 2003 as an intern in Columbia Records’ A&R department before moving on to an executive role at BMI. During his tenure at the PRO, Holder signed and worked with artists and songwriters such as Post Malone, Desiigner, Rae Sremmurd, Frank Ocean, Tyga, Prodigy of Mobb Deep, and GRAMMY-winning production team The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League (Rick Ross, Drake, Nas, 2 Chainz, etc).

“I am so honored to be part of the team that Tom March and Lillia Parsa are assembling at Capitol,” said Holder. “I am looking forward to contributing to Capitol’s rich legacy of artistry.”

Stewart joins Capitol after a lengthy tenure at RCA Records, where he worked closely with label President Mark Pitts on Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe) album which went on to win the GRAMMY Award for Best R&B album. While at RCA he also signed such artists as Afrobeat sensation Libianca and rising dancehall star Skillibeng. Over the years Stewart has worked on projects from other major artists such as A$AP Ferg, Rich The Kid and Flo Milli. He began his A&R career at RCA in 2020 after a successful run as a football player at Florida A&M.

“It’s a hugely exciting time to be at Capitol Records,” said Tariq. “Lillia, Tom and the entire team are building something really special and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Ian Holder (Photo Credit: Angelo B. Vazquez)