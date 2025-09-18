(Hypebot) — Social media sites offer artists a way to connect with their fans, but is it too short-sighted? It’s time to rethink social media for musicians and we have some long-term ideas for successful community engagement.

By Kevin Breuner from the ReverbNation Blog

Stop renting your audience!

Social media can feel like a dead end for many emerging artists. Instead of making music, you end up chasing algorithms, feeding platforms that only let you “rent” your audience. While TikTok and Instagram can spark discovery, they’re not where lasting careers are built.

In this article, we’ll show you how to reframe social media as just one tool — and how to shift your focus toward fan relationships and platforms you actually own.

1. Reframe Social Media as a Tool, Not the Goal

Social platforms are just one way to reach people, not the finish line. If you find yourself drained, narrow your scope: one platform, one format that fits your strengths (e.g., short performance clips or lyric breakdowns). Then put most of your energy back into music-making and building real fan relationships elsewhere.

2. Build What You Own

Every artist should prioritize:

Email list – direct communication, unaffected by algorithms.

– direct communication, unaffected by algorithms. SMS or Discord/Patreon-style community – intimate spaces where fans connect with you, not a feed.

– intimate spaces where fans connect with you, not a feed. Website as your hub – your story, your music, your store.

When fans are on your list, you own the relationship. Social becomes the top of the funnel, not the whole strategy.

3. Focus on Depth Over Breadth

A thousand true fans will move your career further than chasing viral spikes. Invest in deep engagement:

Meet people at shows, house concerts, and local events.

Send handwritten notes with merch orders.

Host listening parties or Zoom hangouts.

These create lifelong fans, not just passing likes.

4. Lean Into Alternative Discovery Channels

Some of the strongest growth stories now come from places other than Instagram/TikTok:

Playlists (editorial and independent curators).

(editorial and independent curators). Sync licensing (TV, film, games).

(TV, film, games). Podcasts, blogs, and local press .

. Collaborations (cross-pollinate audiences with other artists).

Each can bring in fans who care about the music first.

5. Redefine Success for Yourself

The algorithms are designed to keep their platforms sticky, not to grow your career. Success isn’t measured in views, but in:

Email subscribers gained

People showing up at gigs

Merch sold

Songs streamed on release day by fans who already care

Shift your scorecard to these metrics, and the frustration around “clout” starts to fade.