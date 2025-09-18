Jimmy Kimmel’s Late-Night Show Pulled “Indefinitely” By ABC Following Controversial Remarks

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – ABC has placed Jimmy Kimmel Live! on indefinite hiatus following remarks made by the host about the recent fatal shooting of conservative politician/commentator Charlie Kirk. The decision, confirmed by a spokesperson for Disney-owned ABC on Wednesday via several news outlets, has sparked a wave of reactions across the entertainment and political spheres.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU) on September 10. In a monologue aired on September 15, Kimmel criticized political responses to the tragedy, stating, “The MAGA Gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The comments drew swift backlash from Nexstar Media, which operates dozens of ABC affiliates, and announced it would preempt the show “for the foreseeable future.” Sinclair Broadcast Group followed suit, demanding a formal apology from Kimmel and calling for a donation to Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk co-founded.

ABC has replaced Kimmel’s time slot with reruns of Celebrity Family Feud, and internal memos suggest further programming changes may follow. The network has not confirmed whether the hiatus will lead to permanent cancellation.

The move has ignited debate over free speech and media censorship. Celebrities including Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, and Sophia Bush voiced support for Kimmel, with Sykes posting, “He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Love you, Jimmy.”

FCC Chair Brendan Carr, appointed by President Trump, praised the affiliates’ decision and hinted at regulatory scrutiny, stating broadcasters must “push back on Disney programming that falls short of community values.”

As of now, Kimmel has not issued a public apology, and ABC has declined to elaborate on the future of the show.