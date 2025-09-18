Shaboozey Launches American Dogwood Record Label And Signs Kevin Powers

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Continuing a breakthrough year defined by an avalanche of award nods, widespread critical accolades, and record-breaking hits, Shaboozey has announced his latest evolution as a trail-blazing artist: his record label, American Dogwood. In partnership with Shaboozey’s label home EMPIRE, American Dogwood will emerge directly from Shaboozey’s genre-blurring and boundary-pushing music, featuring artists with backgrounds and visions as diverse as his own.

Founded by Shaboozey in partnership with longtime collaborators Jared Cotter and Abas Pauti—who manage multiple multi-platinum artists—will spearhead the label’s efforts in discovering and mentoring talent, while leaning on EMPIRE to provide global infrastructure and support—just as they’ve done throughout Shaboozey’s own artist career.

Along with the label launch, Shaboozey has announced his first signee, ascendant star Kevin Powers. After growing up in Raleigh, Powers found his way to Nashville and quickly started making waves in Music City’s songwriting machine, with early viral singles “Walked In” and “How You Been?” followed by a co-write on Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s 2025 hit “Amen.” Dubbed “Southern Pop,” Powers’ eclectic style pairs perfectly with Shaboozey’s trademark collision of pop, country, and hip-hop.

Together, Shaboozey and Powers are introducing American Dogwood with their new song “Move On.”

Said Shaboozey, “American Dogwood is a tribute to where we come from, and to the artists, storytellers, and creators who make this life remarkable. Our mission is to nurture the next generation of voices and to give them a place to grow, connect, and create. This is the beginning of a new chapter – one I hope always feels like home.”

Said Powers, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the American Dogwood family. My first release, “Move On” featuring Shaboozey, is about what happens when a relationship ends – how some people can let go, while others hold on longer than they should. It’s a story I think a lot of people will connect with, and I couldn’t imagine a better way to begin this journey than sharing it with Shaboozey by my side.”

Following the runaway success of 2024’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going and the 8x RIAA-Platinum mega-hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” 2025 has seen Shaboozey making good on his breakthrough at every turn. In the spring, he brought electrifying performances to both Coachella and Stagecoach, underlining his crossover appeal. The expanded edition of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going featured new songs and features from Myles Smith and Sierra Ferrell, plus “Amen,” which amassed over 50 million streams in just three months. His follow-up single “Good News” earned Shaboozey his second #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart.

The momentum will keep rolling with this fall’s The Great American Roadshow Tour. After sold-out dates across Europe, these are Shaboozey’s first U.S. dates of 2025, taking him to his largest headline dates yet. The tour kicks off on Monday, September 22 in Indianapolis, IN, before the country superstar brings his can’t-miss live show through Philadelphia, Nashville, and more before a concluding run of Florida dates. In addition to announcing American Dogwood and “Move On,” Shaboozey has also tapped Powers as his opener for the whole tour.

The Great American Roadshow Tour Full Routing

9/22/2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/23/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/25/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/27/2025 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

9/29/2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

10/1/2025 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

10/2/2025 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

10/5/2025 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/9/2025 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

10/12/2025 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/14/2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

10/16/2025 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando