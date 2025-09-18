The FTC And Seven State AGs Sue Ticketmaster Over Ticket Resales

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Federal Trade Commission and seven U.S. states have filed suit against Live Nation and their Ticketmaster subsidiary, alleging the company “tacitly coordinated” with ticket brokers while reaping millions in fees from the trade.

The FTC also alleged that despite contrary claims to consumers, Live Nation concealed the full price of event tickets through “bait and switch” tactics; deceptively claimed that there were strict limits on the number of tickets consumers could purchase for events even as brokers were able to secure tickets in excess of the posted limits.

“President Donald Trump made it clear in his March Executive Order that the federal government must protect Americans from being ripped off when they buy tickets to live events,” said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. “American live entertainment is the best in the world and should be accessible to all of us. It should not cost an arm and a leg to take the family to a baseball game or attend your favorite musician’s show. The Trump-Vance FTC is working hard to ensure that fans have a shot at buying fair-priced tickets, and today’s lawsuit is a monumental step in that direction.”

The FTC complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that:

Ticketmaster knowingly allowed brokers to bypass security measures by creating thousands of accounts and using proxy IPs.

The company profited from resale fees and markups on tickets obtained in violation of its limits.

Internal emails show executives admitted to “turning a blind eye” to broker abuses and noted that a handful of brokers controlled thousands of accounts and hundreds of thousands of tickets.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation supported brokers through a service called TradeDesk, a platform that streamlined high-volume resale activity, including allowing brokers to merge multiple Ticketmaster accounts.

The companies declined to adopt stronger anti-broker tools because they reduced revenue, even rejecting third-party ID verification for being “too effective.”

Ticketmaster misled consumers by hiding mandatory fees—sometimes up to 44%—until the final checkout stage.

Despite public promises of transparency, executives internally acknowledged the deceptive pricing and continued it after research showed consumers were less likely to buy when upfront costs were disclosed.

The Attorneys General of Virginia, Utah, Florida, Tennessee, Nebraska, Illinois and Colorado joined the FTC in bringing this action.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.