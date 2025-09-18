Third Man Records Partners With Secretly For Distribution

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent music distributor Secretly Distribution announced it has secured a worldwide distribution deal with Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Launched in Detroit in 2001, Third Man Records is a prominent independent label with a reputation as an innovator in the resurgence of vinyl records. Under the terms of the deal, Secretly will take on both physical and digital music distribution, digital and retail marketing, and technological support for all of Third Man Records’ forthcoming releases.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Third Man Records into the Secretly Distribution family of label partners,” says Rich Thane, Associate Director of Artist & Label Strategy, Secretly Distribution. “As two fiercely independent, artist-first companies, our shared values and ethos make this partnership a perfect fit. With their iconic roster and passionate team, we’re excited to amplify Third Man’s global reach across both physical retail and digital landscapes.”

“Third Man is very happy to be welcomed into the Secretly Distribution family. We have so much respect for their work; they lead creatively with artists’ and labels’ vision at the forefront,” adds Ben Swank, Co-Founder, Third Man Records. “We’re excited about Third Man’s future working alongside the Secretly Distribution team, and proud to be included in their roster of legendary and heavyweight independent labels.”

The first releases through the new distribution partnership include the just-announced new albums from Snõõper and The Belair Lip Bombs.