Beats + Bytes: Coachella’s Ripple Effect

Coachella dropped their lineup early this year, and it’s one of the best in recent memory. That’s the magic of entertainment: just when you start to count Coachella out after a couple slower years, they adjust and come back stronger. The brand alone isn’t enough to sell out pre-announce anymore, but they knew that and made up for it with the lineup.

Where else could I see David Byrne, Justin Bieber, Clipse, Blood Orange, Karol G, Swae Lee, and Chloé Caillet on one bill and have it make sense? Then you top it off with a little Radiohead. This clearly isn’t programmed by an algorithm; it’s hitting so many sides of me at once. I haven’t even dug into the names I don’t know yet, but by next April, I’m sure I will.

This lineup is a reminder that while the business has splintered into countless niches, there are still tentpole moments beyond the Grammys that can pull the whole eclectic industry into one place.

Coachella has always set the tone for summer. This year, announcing the lineup earlier, keeping the two-weekend format, and nailing the curation makes me even more bullish on the live business. The magic of weekend one isn’t just the festival, it’s the ecosystem of events around it. The surrounding culture is even better than the actual show. Fans rush in to be the first to see the acts, but the industry shows up in full force for everything else. Revolve Festival has become dubbed “Super Bowl for influencers.” Neon Carnival remains one of the most legendary late-night soirees. Label parties turn into a who’s-who. And with all that momentum, there’s endless space for standout branded events and swag suites to capture the spotlight.

Weekend two is when you can really take in the acts and their carefully crafted sets. Artists don’t treat Coachella like just another tour stop. This is where they bring out surprise guests, stage special moments, and unveil new production. It’s not only about the 100,000 people in the desert, it’s about the millions streaming from home, watching “Couchella.” The week in between gives the industry a breather to reset, then it’s right back at it. Coachella remains the biggest festival stage in the world and this year, by announcing early, they even beat the Super Bowl Halftime Show to the punch.

Clearly Paul Tollett and the teams at Goldenvoice and AEG went all in on this one. With so many more big shows and tours on the horizon (I, for one, can’t wait for the Up In Smoke 2 Tour), the 2026 concert business is already looking way up.