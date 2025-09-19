Capitol Christian Music Group Announces Key Executive Promotions And Leadership Roles

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) is gearing up for the future by announcing several key executive promotions within their CCMG Label Group division. Led by Co-President Brad O’Donnell, the advancements were unveiled following the recent news that CCMG will now come under the Capitol Music Group Nashville banner along with its country division, Capitol Records Nashville.

Positioning the company for the future, the Label Group has promoted David Sylvester to General Manager, CCMG Label Group, with Kenny Rodgers moving up to the position of Senior Vice President, CCMG Label Group. Sylvester and Rodgers are stepping into new and expanded roles that include additional leadership and responsibilities across the Label Group. While continuing to head up CCMG’s Radio team, Rodgers’ additional areas of responsibility will include Audience Development and Digital.

Also integral to the success of the Label Group, Garrett Davis has been elevated to Vice President, A&R, with Cole Linebarger appointed Vice President, Marketing; Becca Redl has been named Vice President, Marketing, and Patrick Ogilvy has been named Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs.

“I’m incredibly proud of these individuals and excited to announce their promotions,” remarked CCMG Co-President Brad O’Donnell. “I’m lucky to work alongside each of them. They bring an expertise, passion and a shared sense of mission to everything they do and I know will continue to serve our artists and songwriters at the highest level. These moves set CCMG up for its next season of even greater innovation and growth.”

As CCMG continues to lead in the Christian and Gospel genres, the company recently hosted its first ever Partner Summit in Nashville. The summit successfully facilitated candid conversations with artist managers, label partners and industry stakeholders, driving insights on the genre’s future while staying ahead of shifting consumer trends.