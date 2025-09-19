Concord Music Publishing Signs Grammy Winner Amy Wadge

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing is proud to announce the signing of acclaimed singer and songwriter Amy Wadge to a worldwide publishing deal. The agreement, effective immediately, covers Wadge’s newly released cuts and future compositions including new singles from FKA Twigs, Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, Halestorm, and more.

With a career that spans continents and genres, Wadge is one of the UK’s most respected and versatile contemporary songwriters. She has worked across 16 Grammy-nominated projects to date and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the 2016 Grammy Awards for cowriting on the Ed Sheeran megahit “Thinking Out Loud.”

Wadge’s songwriting is marked by an incredible breadth—she moves fluidly between pop, rock, country, Americana, and alternative genres, with creative ties in the UK, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Her collaborators include global superstars such as Alicia Keys, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and P!nk and her recent projects highlight an even deeper commitment to genre-crossing creativity. Recently, Wadge has worked with artists including the Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta, Benny G, Anthony Ramos, Kingfishr, Aaron Rowe and Myles Smith.

In the Country and Americana space, Wadge co-wrote on new singles “New Country,” by Noah Cyrus featuring Blake Shelton and the debut single for Benny G, “I Gotta Feeling”. She also penned the critically acclaimed 2025 Grammy-nominated track “Don’t Do Me Good” by Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves. These works reflect her strong presence in Nashville and her ability to write emotionally resonant songs within American roots music.

Wadge has also become a go-to writer in the rock, alt-pop and modern pop scenes, working with artists like FKA Twigs – having penned her latest single “Perfectly” – as well as Halestorm’s newest release “Everest.” She also co-wrote on the latest Jonas Brothers album, Greetings from Your Hometown. Wadge continues to champion new talent, collaborating with rising artists such as Benny G, Jake Wesley Rogers, Bebe Stockwell and Only The Poets, balancing cutting-edge creativity with mainstream appeal.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be signing to Concord,” says Wadge. “As soon as I met the team, I knew it was going to be the right home for me as a songwriter. It’s wonderful to know that I am being so well looked after in multiple territories with people that are passionate about what they do, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Her creative contributions now extend beyond the world of recorded music. Wadge is currently developing three original musical theatre projects, marking her entry into the world of Broadway and stage. She also collaborated with British cultural icon Twiggy on an original song for her documentary film, which premiered this Spring, and has songs in the works for major Film & TV projects—showcasing her growing influence in film and visual storytelling.

In addition to her songwriting for others, Wadge is a celebrated artist in her own right, with five solo albums and several EPs to her name. She is currently reinvigorating her artist project, preparing to release new music and return to live touring, with performances scheduled across the UK and internationally.

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP Worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing comments, “Amy is a formidable writer, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome her to the Concord family. Her passion for songwriting is truly infectious, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with her on this next chapter of her career.”

Anna Carpenter, Senior Director A&R at Concord Music Publishing:

“Amy is one of the most creative, driven & energetic writers I’ve ever worked with. Her talent speaks for itself and I’m very proud to be on her team for this next chapter of her career”

In addition to her Grammy Award win, Wadge has twice been awarded ‘Best Female Artist’ at the Welsh Music Awards and the ASCAP ‘Songwriter of the Year’ Award in 2016.