Country Singer Jeff Bates Honors Charlie Kirk With ‘Good Man Going Home – Charlie’s Song’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In light of the recent death of Charlie Kirk, country singer Jeff Bates has returned with a new song he’s releasing in the Turning Point USA founder’s honor. “Good Man Going Home – Charlie’s Song” is available for streaming here and download here. Watch the lyric video here.

“The moment I heard about Charlie, I was heartbroken and sick to my stomach,” Bates says. “Then I got angry enough to ask God, ‘Why? How can you let this happen?’ But my faith already leads me to believe that Charlie is being welcomed into his new heavenly home with much rejoicing, even as we who are left behind are still grieving with broken hearts at the death of a good man. I knew I had to get that into a song immediately!”

Bates, whose hit songs include “The Love Song” and “Long Slow Kisses,” co-wrote the newly-released tune with Jason Brownie, Nick Autry and Randall Fowler.

“That day, I had a co-write with Nick, Randall and Jason,” Bates explains. “We all felt the same. We had to put what we were feeling into a song and Nick mentioned he had a title, ‘Good Man Going Home,’ and I knew that was it! I started spitting out lines and then everybody else joined in and the song practically wrote itself!”

Bates is donating a portion of the song’s proceeds to the late Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

“I believe no human being should ever have their life taken because of what they think or believe,” Bates continues. “This is not about left or right or politics at all. This is a long ongoing battle between good and evil.”