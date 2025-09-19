Finland’s Backbone Management Expand With The Launch Of A New London Office

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Finland’s Backbone Management has announced the launch of a new office in London.

Leading operations for Backbone’s UK expansion will be Adam Sagir, director of The Noise Cartel, who brings more than two decades of experience to the role. In addition to his new duties at Backbone, Sagir will continue to oversee The Noise Cartel.

Along with the launch of the new regional office, Backbone also revealed an expanded roster with the addition of British rock act BONES UK, as well as metal bands SikTh and VEXED.

Backbone was founded in 2014 by CEO Panu Piippo and Head of Management Antti Eriksson. The team also includes managers Katja Vauhkonen, a 21-year industry veteran who began her career at Sony Music Finland, and Henkka Seppälä, former bassist for Finnish metal band Children of Bodom, who joined Backbone in 2023.