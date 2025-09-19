LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival Brand, Promises a Revamped Experience

LimeWire, the music tech company, announced it has officially acquired the Fyre Festival brand, with plans to revive the infamous music festival.

Over the coming months, LimeWire will unveil details for the event, promising to focus on “real-world experience, community, and surprise.”

Originally launched in 2017 by Billy McFarland and marketed as an elite destination event for fans with deep pockets, Fyre Festival became infamous for failing to deliver on nearly all of its promises. Attendees were left stranded on a Caribbean island with limited food and unfinished accommodations.

In the aftermath, McFarland and his partners, including performer Ja Rule, faced numerous lawsuits. McFarland was also charged with federal wire fraud and sentenced to six years in prison.

“Fyre became a symbol of hype gone wrong, but it also made history,” said Julian Zehetmayr, CEO of LimeWire. “We’re not bringing the festival back—we’re bringing the brand and the meme back to life. This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches.”

“We’re not here to repeat the mistakes—we’re here to own the meme and do it right. Fyre became a symbol of everything that can go wrong. Now it’s our chance to show what happens when you pair cultural relevance with real execution,” added Marcus Feistl, COO of LimeWire.

A waitlist is now open at https://fyrefestival.link, allowing fans to sign up for updates, early access, and other announcements.