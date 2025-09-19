Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

Morrissey Cancels Two U.S. Shows After ‘Credible’ Death Threats

Morrissey
Morrissey (Geoffrey Clowes / Shutterstock.com)
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
2 0

LEDYARD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Morrissey announced the cancellation of multiple U.S. shows due to what he says was a credible threat on his life.

The British singer is next scheduled to take the stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

While Morrissey’s team did not share any details on the threat, the Ottawa Citizen reported an Ottawa man, who was previously arrested after threatening Morrissey on social media, had been released on bail.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Noah Castellano, allegedly threatened to bring a gun to Morrissey’s show at TD Stadium as part of CityFolk last week as part of a plan to attack the singer.

The show went ahead as planned.

Join CelebrityAccess Now