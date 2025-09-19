Morrissey Cancels Two U.S. Shows After ‘Credible’ Death Threats

LEDYARD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Morrissey announced the cancellation of multiple U.S. shows due to what he says was a credible threat on his life.

The British singer is next scheduled to take the stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

While Morrissey’s team did not share any details on the threat, the Ottawa Citizen reported an Ottawa man, who was previously arrested after threatening Morrissey on social media, had been released on bail.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Noah Castellano, allegedly threatened to bring a gun to Morrissey’s show at TD Stadium as part of CityFolk last week as part of a plan to attack the singer.

The show went ahead as planned.