New Streaming Platform Sonsy Launches In Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, Mongola (CelebrityAccess) — Sonsy, Mongolia’s first dedicated music streaming platform focused on supporting the nation’s artists and fans, has officially launched.

Developed by Mongolmusic, the music distribution arm of Mongol Content LLC, in partnership with Tuned Global, Sonsy offers CD-quality sound, multiple subscription models including a freemium tier, and unlimited listening for subscribers.

The platform relies on Tuned Global’s white-label streaming technology, paired with Mongol Content’s regional expertise in media, music, and IP rights.

“Launching Sonsy marks a major milestone for Mongolia’s digital music industry. Backed by our 20 years of experience in the Mongolian market and long-standing support for local artists, Sonsy combines cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology. By partnering with Tuned Global, we benefit from international expertise and reliable streaming solutions, enabling us to deliver a world-class experience while creating new opportunities for Mongolian talent to reach wider audiences,” said Unenbat Baatar, CEO of Mongol Content.

“We’re excited to partner with Sonsy to support the growth of Mongolia’s music industry,” added Con Raso, Tuned Global’s Managing Director. “By combining our global streaming expertise with Sonsy’s local vision, we are delivering a world-class music experience that connects audiences with the artists they love. This partnership demonstrates how data and AI can enrich listeners’ music journeys and unlock new opportunities for local creators.”