NITO And NIVA Comment On FTC Lawsuit Against Live Nation And Ticketmaster

Statement from the National Independent Venue Association on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Lawsuit Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), the national trade association representing thousands of independent live entertainment venues, festivals, and promoters, applauds today’s lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and seven states against Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The lawsuit alleges that the companies not only dominate concert promotion and primary ticketing but have also enabled scalpers to gouge fans through their own resale systems.

NIVA’s Executive Director Stephen Parker issued the following statement:

“Today’s lawsuit has given credibility to what fans, artists, and independent stages have believed for years: Live Nation and Ticketmaster exploit their dominance not just in concert promotion and primary ticketing, but in the resale market as well. The FTC and seven states now allege that the same company that controls nearly 80% of major concert ticketing has been enabling scalpers to game Ticketmaster’s system, reselling tickets back to fans at massive markups.

This is not just bad business; it is deception and abuse of monopoly power. By turning a blind eye to scalpers, even giving them the tools to bypass limits and harvest tickets, Live Nation has acted as the promoter, the primary ticket seller, the artists’ manager, and the scalper.

Independent venues and promoters are on the frontlines of this broken system, and it is fans and artists who ultimately pay the price. We applaud the FTC for bringing this case. It further bolsters the U.S. Department of Justice and 40 state attorneys general antitrust case against Live Nation.

We now urge Congress, the Administration, and state legislatures to stand with consumers by banning speculative tickets (tickets the scalper does not have), prohibiting deceptive resale sites, and capping resale prices and fees. Predatory resellers – including Live Nation itself – should no longer be allowed to gouge and deceive fans under the guise of access to live music.”

– Stephen Parker, Executive Director, National Independent Venue Association

Statement from the National Independent Talent Organization on FTC Lawsuit

SAUSALITO, CA (CelebrityAccess) – “Without commenting on the specific charges, NITO applauds the Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to reform an unfair ticketing ecosystem that too often does not serve consumers or artists. Changes are needed that address excessive fees, availability of tickets for fans at fair prices and keeping the process aligned with artists interests that benefit their fans.”