Study: Americana Fans Spend Twice As Much And Stream More Than Average Music Listeners

(CelebrityAccess) — New research from the Digital Media Association (DIMA) shows that Americana fans rank among the world’s most dedicated music streamers and superfans.

DIMA, a trade association representing the leading global streaming services, found that Americana listeners both stream more and spend more on music than the average fan.

Key findings include:

Americana fans spend more than twice as much annually on music as the average U.S. streamer— $837 on recorded music, live events, and merchandise compared to $400 .

They spend 24% more time listening in an average week (28.3 hours versus 22.8 hours).

99% of Americana fans stream music, versus 94% of the U.S. population; 71% pay for an on-demand subscription, well above the 44% national average.

74% of Americana listeners discover new music through streaming services, making it their leading form of discovery.

Other highlights:

76% of Americana streamers are under 44, underscoring strong engagement from younger audiences.

Fans are spread nationwide, with the highest concentrations in the South Central and South Atlantic regions.

90% stream at home, while 73% regularly listen in the car.

58% value streaming for its convenience—music wherever and whenever they want.

95% are satisfied with their streaming service, with 91% citing good value and 55% using it daily.

“This research underlines the passion of the Americana community and how streaming is deepening that engagement. Americana has grown from a regional scene into a genre with national and international reach,” said Graham Davies, President and CEO of DIMA.

“With streaming now representing 69% of recorded music revenues globally, services are powering this growth by connecting artists directly with audiences everywhere. Innovations in streaming help Americana creators and rights holders reach listeners across the country and around the world, enabling fans to discover new music and build lasting relationships with their favorite artists,” he added.