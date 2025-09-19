Sydney Hildebrandt Named Head Of Marketing At LoyalT Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music marketing executive Sydney Hildebrandt has been named as an artist manager and head of marketing at the boutique artist management firm LoyalT.

“Sydney comes with more than a decade of tremendous insight into artist development along with deep knowledge of how best to grow a successful business,” says LoyalT founder Rich Cohen. “I’m thrilled to have her with us at LoyalT. Her impressive success will help us all and enable our future.”

Hildebrandt began her career in 2014 at UTA, working with agent Jbeau Lewis. Two years later, she relocated to Amsterdam where she co-founded Day Four Management and Bloomer Records alongside Dutch guitarist and MTV European Music Awards winner Dennis Van Leeuwen, with backing from Leon Ramakers (Mojo Concerts/FUGA).

More recently, she returned to the U.S. where she joined the marketing team at Mom+Pop while also co-managing singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Nana Adjoa. Adjoa will join LoyalT’s roster.

“I’ve long admired and the LoyalT team,” says Hildebrandt. “They’re dedicated managers who put their artists first and I’m honored to join such a visionary group of people.”