The Nominees For The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Have Been Revealed

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Recording Academy has revealed the nominees for the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, recognizing the achievements of the Latin music community.

This year’s Album of the Year category features some of the biggest names in the genre, including Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Gloria Estefan, Vicente García, Joaquina, Natalia Lafourcade, Carín León, Liniker, Elena Rose, and Alejandro Sanz.

The Best New Artist category highlights a set of rising stars, including Alleh, Annasofia, Yerai Cortés, Juliane Gamboa, Camila Guevara, Isadora, Alex Luna, Paloma Morphy, Sued Nunes, and Ruzzi.

New category additions for 2025 include the Best Music for Visual Media award and the Best Roots Song trophy, whose nominees include established and emerging artists such as Marco Daniel Borrero, Bad Bunny, El David Aguilar, Catalina García Barahona, Luis Amed Irizarry, Natalia Lafourcade, Tato Marenco, William Martínez, Marcos Efraín Masis, Luis Enrique Mejía, Juan Carlos Mindinero Satizabal, Jay Anthony Núñez, Fernando Osorio, Rodner Padilla, Flor Morales Ramos, Julio Reyes Copello, and Roberto José Rosado Torres.

“We’re pleased to present this year’s nominees for the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMYs,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “Latin music’s global impact continues to grow, and these nominees reflect its diversity, richness, and the iconic sounds that make our music unique.”

Nominees were selected across 60 categories, representing artists who released recordings during the eligibility period, June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025. All considered songs must be newly released and contain at least 60% lyrics in Spanish, Portuguese, or a native regional language.

The final round of voting to determine winners begins on October 1, 2025. The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The three-hour telecast, produced by TelevisaUnivision, will air across the company’s U.S. platforms at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central), preceded by a one-hour pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central).

Record Of The Year

“Baile Inolvidable” – Bad Bunny

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“El Día Del Amigo” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“#Tetas” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“Desastres Fabulosos” – Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia

“Lara” – Zoe Gotusso

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Karol G

“Cancionera” – Natalia Lafourcade

“Ao Teu Lado” – Liniker

“Palmeras En El Jardín” – Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny

Papota – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Raíces – Gloria Estefan

Puñito De Yocahú – Vicente García

al romper la burbuja – Joaquina

Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

Palabra De To’s (Seca) – Carín León

Caju – Liniker

En Las Nubes – Con Mis Panas – Elena Rose

¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz

Song Of The Year

“Baile Inolvidable” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Antonio Caraballo, Kaled Elikai Rivera Cordova, Julio Gaston, Armando Josue Lopez, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio & Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Bogotá” – Andres Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres, songwriters (Andrés Cepeda)

“Cancionera” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“El Día Del Amigo” – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)

“Otra Noche De Llorar” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Palmeras En El Jardín” – Manuel Lorente Freire, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Elena Rose & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz)

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)

“#Tetas” – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Gale, Ulises Guerriero, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)

“Veludo Marrom” – Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)

Best New Artist

Alleh

Annasofia

Yerai Cortés

Juliane Gamboa

Camila Guevara

Isadora

Alex Luna

Paloma Morphy

Sued Nunes

Ruzzi