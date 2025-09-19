Trilith Live Announces Ticketmaster And 3G Productions Partnerships

FAYETTEVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Trilith LIVE announced today two major partnerships that will define the future of live events at Trilith LIVE. Ticketmaster (TM), the global leader in ticketing, will deliver advanced digital ticketing solutions, enhance the fan experience, and expand venue marketing opportunities. Additionally, 3G Productions, a nationally recognized full-service live production company, will supply top-tier audio, lighting, rigging, automation, broadcast and video solutions for concerts, tours, corporate events, and festivals at the venue. Together, these collaborations position Trilith LIVE as one of the most innovative and fan-focused live entertainment destinations in the region.

TM and Trilith LIVE will collaborate under a new multi-year agreement to deliver ticketing and fan experience operations for Trilith LIVE events. The partnership will enable mobile ticketing access, allowing fans to purchase and manage tickets anytime, anywhere. Digital ticket scanning at the venue will facilitate faster, contactless entry, helping fans reach their seats more quickly. Through TM’s expansive offerings, the partnership will offer marketing support to grow Trilith LIVE’s reach across Atlanta, the Southeast, and beyond. Future plans include VIP and premium experiences, such as parking, concessions, and exclusive pre- and post-show reservations at Trilith’s restaurants.

“Ticketmaster is proud to partner with Trilith LIVE to provide fans and guests with simple, convenient, and secure ways to purchase tickets and enjoy events,” said Ian McCoy, Sr. Director of Client Development at Ticketmaster. “From a seamless, transparent purchase experience through digital entry, our goal is to make every step of the live event journey easier and more exciting.”

Trilith LIVE has also established a long-term partnership with the local Atlanta office of 3G Productions, a nationally recognized leader in event production, specializing in audio, lighting, video and broadcast solutions for concerts, festivals, and televised productions. 3G will bring its world-class capabilities to Trilith LIVE events, delivering cost savings and improving efficiencies while maintaining top-tier production standards.

“We are excited to partner with Trilith LIVE in the mission to establish the venue as a go-to destination for artists and audiences alike,” stated Keith Conrad, CEO of 3G Productions. “Bringing our expertise and technology to Trilith LIVE will ensure every performance is world-class and exceeds all expectations.”

Trilith LIVE’s technology highlights include:

• Immersive sound system designed for premium acoustics

• 400+ production lighting fixtures for dynamic stage design

• LED walls and IMAG (image magnification) screens for improved audience visibility

• Full broadcast suite enabling live television and streaming productions directly from the venue

• 45’ x 49’ video wall

“Providing our clients and guests with the opportunity to enjoy seamless ticketing and world-class production is at the core of these partnerships,” said Matt McClain, general manager of Trilith LIVE. “By bringing in the very best in the business, we’re setting the stage for unforgettable events at Trilith LIVE.”