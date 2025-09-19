Universal Attractions Agency Promotes Ricky Regalado to Co-Head of Casinos, Fairs & Festivals Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) has announced the promotion of veteran agent Ricky Regalado as Co-Head of the agency’s Casinos, Fairs & Festivals Division.

In his new role, Regalado will join the division’s current co-head, Joe Brandes, in overseeing operations amid a period of growth following recent signings, including Chippendales, GenX – The Comedy Takeover Tour, Deal or No Deal Live!, and The Brotherly Love Podcast.

Regalado first joined UAA in 2018 as part of the agency’s intern program, serving in a variety of roles, including agent assistant, before entering the agent training program. He was promoted to agent in 2021 and has since managed the agency’s East Coast bookings.

He has also served as the Responsible Agent for numerous artists and programs, including Johnny Gill, Chippendales, GenX – The Comedy Takeover Tour, The Stylistics, Deal or No Deal Live!, 70’s Soul Jam, and more.

During his tenure, Regalado has led bookings for major events such as Erykah Badu’s 2024 headline performance at Afropunk Blktopia in Brooklyn, NY, Ludacris’s sold-out performance at The Big E! in West Springfield, MA, the national broadcast of the “I Love the 90’s” Tour for CNN’s “The Fourth in America” segment, and most recently, a sold-out performance by R&B singer Joe at MGM’s Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, MS.

“I’m so proud of Ricky and everything he’s accomplished. I’m honored to be working with him, and it’s been a pleasure to see him rise through the ranks—from intern to my assistant to helping develop and grow our Casino, Fair, and Festival Department. He’s one of the most tenacious people I know, and there’s no stopping him. Congrats, Ricky, on the well-deserved promotion,” said UAA owner Jeff Epstein.

“Ricky has grown into one of the most trusted voices at UAA. His work ethic and commitment to our artists make this promotion well deserved, and I’m excited to see what he and Joe accomplish together,” added Nick Martucci, UAA’s General Manager.