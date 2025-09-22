Billy Strings Wins Entertainer of the Year At The 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

CHATTANOOGA, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bluegrass icon Billy Strings was lauded as Entertainer of the Year at the 36th annual BMA Bluegrass Music Awards, presented by Get It Played. The win marks Strings’ fourth Entertainer of the Year award, following his previous victories in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland earned two awards this year for their hit “Outrun the Rain” from their joint album, which won Song of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year. The song appears on their 2025 Carter & Cleveland album, which also won Album of the Year.

The awards took place at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on September 18, with Steve Martin and Alison Brown serving as co-hosts for the 2025 ceremony.

The IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards are determined by the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), the nonprofit trade organization that supports bluegrass music in the U.S. and abroad.

2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Recipients

Entertainer of the Year

Billy Strings

Song of the Year

Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Songwriters: Terry Herd, Jimmy Yeary

Producers: Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Album of the Year

Carter & Cleveland – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Producers: Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Vocal Group of the Year

Authentic Unlimited

Instrumental Group of the Year

The Travelin’ McCourys

Gospel Recording of the Year

He’s Gone – Jaelee Roberts

Songwriter: Kelsi Harrigill

Producer: Byron House

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

Instrumental Recording of the Year

Ralph’s Banjo Special – Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown

Songwriter: Ralph Stanley

Producer: Alison Brown

Label: Compass Records

New Artist of the Year

Red Camel Collective

Collaborative Recording of the Year

Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, Jaelee Roberts & Vince Gill

Songwriters: Terry Herd, Jimmy Yeary

Producers: Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Male Vocalist of the Year

Greg Blake

Female Vocalist of the Year

Alison Krauss

Banjo Player of the Year

Kristin Scott Benson

Bass Player of the Year

Vickie Vaughn

Fiddle Player of the Year

Maddie Denton

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year

Justin Moses

Guitar Player of the Year

Trey Hensley

Mandolin Player of the Year

Sierra Hull

Music Video of the Year

The Auctioneer – The Kody Norris Show

Songwriters: Leroy Van Dyke, Buddy Black

Producer: James Gilley

Videographer: Nate Wiles

Label: Rebel Records

2025 IBMA Industry Awards Recipients

Writer of the Year

Dan Miller

Photographer of the Year

Madison Thorn

Sound Engineer of the Year

Stephen Mougin

Event of the Year

Earl Scruggs Music Festival – Mill Spring, North Carolina

Broadcaster of the Year

Daniel Mullins – Real Roots Radio, Walls of Time Bluegrass Podcast, Front Porch Fellowship, Xenia, Ohio

Songwriter of the Year

Jon Weisberger

Graphic Designer of the Year

Gina Dilg

Liner Notes of the Year

Earl Jam – Tony Trischka

Written by Neil V. Rosenberg