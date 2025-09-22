Billy Strings Wins Entertainer of the Year At The 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

CHATTANOOGA, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bluegrass icon Billy Strings was lauded as Entertainer of the Year at the 36th annual BMA Bluegrass Music Awards, presented by Get It Played. The win marks Strings’ fourth Entertainer of the Year award, following his previous victories in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland earned two awards this year for their hit “Outrun the Rain” from their joint album, which won Song of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year. The song appears on their 2025 Carter & Cleveland album, which also won Album of the Year.
The awards took place at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on September 18, with Steve Martin and Alison Brown serving as co-hosts for the 2025 ceremony.
The IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards are determined by the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), the nonprofit trade organization that supports bluegrass music in the U.S. and abroad.
2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Recipients
Entertainer of the Year
Billy Strings
Song of the Year
Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland
Songwriters: Terry Herd, Jimmy Yeary
Producers: Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland
Label: Fiddle Man Records
Album of the Year
Carter & Cleveland – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland
Producers: Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland
Label: Fiddle Man Records
Vocal Group of the Year
Authentic Unlimited
Instrumental Group of the Year
The Travelin’ McCourys
Gospel Recording of the Year
He’s Gone – Jaelee Roberts
Songwriter: Kelsi Harrigill
Producer: Byron House
Label: Mountain Home Music Company
Instrumental Recording of the Year
Ralph’s Banjo Special – Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown
Songwriter: Ralph Stanley
Producer: Alison Brown
Label: Compass Records
New Artist of the Year
Red Camel Collective
Collaborative Recording of the Year
Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, Jaelee Roberts & Vince Gill
Songwriters: Terry Herd, Jimmy Yeary
Producers: Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland
Label: Fiddle Man Records
Male Vocalist of the Year
Greg Blake
Female Vocalist of the Year
Alison Krauss
Banjo Player of the Year
Kristin Scott Benson
Bass Player of the Year
Vickie Vaughn
Fiddle Player of the Year
Maddie Denton
Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year
Justin Moses
Guitar Player of the Year
Trey Hensley
Mandolin Player of the Year
Sierra Hull
Music Video of the Year
The Auctioneer – The Kody Norris Show
Songwriters: Leroy Van Dyke, Buddy Black
Producer: James Gilley
Videographer: Nate Wiles
Label: Rebel Records
2025 IBMA Industry Awards Recipients
Writer of the Year
Dan Miller
Photographer of the Year
Madison Thorn
Sound Engineer of the Year
Stephen Mougin
Event of the Year
Earl Scruggs Music Festival – Mill Spring, North Carolina
Broadcaster of the Year
Daniel Mullins – Real Roots Radio, Walls of Time Bluegrass Podcast, Front Porch Fellowship, Xenia, Ohio
Songwriter of the Year
Jon Weisberger
Graphic Designer of the Year
Gina Dilg
Liner Notes of the Year
Earl Jam – Tony Trischka
Written by Neil V. Rosenberg